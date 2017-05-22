Fallen Angels motorcycle ride benefits addiction recovery foundation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of motorcyclists gathered in Chicopee Sunday to help honor those who have lost their lives to addiction, and to raise money for those who are currently fighting.

Nancy Figueroa from the Anthony Cavallini Foundation told 22News, “Our people need help, they’re dying.”

And that’s why dozens of motorcyclists gathered Sunday for the Fallen Angels bike run. The ride was organized by the Anthony Cavallini House, and raised money to help those battling addiction.

Figueroa, the organizer, is single-handedly trying to save people from drug addiction. She told 22News, “I opened my home to recovering addicts, it took off and was helping a lot of people. So we opened up the whole house for people in recovery. We now have over 20 men in the home, and we’re hoping to purchase another home really soon.”

Ryan McKenna said, “Since I’ve been involved in the organization, I’ve established employment; got my driver’s license back in standing; I’ve got my son back in my life, and it’s been great.”

Dozens of riders took off from the Moose Lodge in Chicopee Sunday, they made a 25-mile trip through Chicopee and Springfield. You didn’t need a bike to participate in the ride – those who didn’t have a bike rode behind in their cars.

The riders had one mission in mind, to help those who are suffering with addiction.

Mark Maslak said, “That’s the one reason why we’re here, to say, ‘hey, we’re family’. I’ve gone through it, I’m sure everyone here at one point has gone through it. Getting the help you need – that’s why we’re here.”