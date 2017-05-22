Fairhope PD: Teens shoot stolen firearms at Sonic employees after being asked to leave

FAIRHOPE, AL (WKRG) —- Two teenagers have been jailed for allegedly shooting stolen guns at Sonic employees after being told to leave.

Fairhope Police say 19-year-old Demerious Reynolds and 19-year-old Romarious Shephard face charges for stolen firearms and reckless endangerment in connection to the incident. Officers arrested third person, 21-year-old Heaven McClintock, for being an accomplice in the ordeal.

According to witnesses, several people were smoking pot and playing loud music in a white Chevrolet Malibu parked outside a Sonic located on South Greeno Road around 11:25 p.m. on Saturday.

When asked to leave, one of the suspects pointed a pistol at employees and fired multiple shots as the car pulled out of the parking lot.

Officers later recovered three ounces of marijuana, a loaded AK-47 that appears to have been shortened, a loaded Glock, a loaded Ruger with a destroyed serial number and a loaded revolver from the car.

Two others present in the car at the time — a 17 year old and a 20 year old — were let go without charges.

There were no injuries.

Fairhope Police warn gun owners to keep their firearms in a secure location.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Fairhope Police Department at (251) 928-2385