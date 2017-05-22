Ex-Alabama Coach Stallings Recovering from Mild Stroke

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings says he’s recovering from a stroke.

Stallings told Alabama news outlets in telephone interviews from his home in Paris, Texas, that it happened Thursday.

He was in Montgomery, Alabama, for a banquet where he introduced the speaker: Dabo Swinney, his former player and now head coach at Clemson.

Stallings said he didn’t feel well. So he went to a hospital where it was determined that he had a stroke before the banquet.

Stallings flew back to Texas on Friday. He canceled a weekend appearance in Tuscaloosa. He said doctors said he should curtail travel for six weeks.

Stallings was head coach at the University of Alabama from 1990-96. His 1992 team won a national championship.