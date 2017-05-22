Deaths, Injuries Reported After Explosions at Ariana Grande Concert

UPDATE: 6:06 PM

LONDON (AP) – Police says there are “a number of fatalities” after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

ORIGINAL STORY

Greater Manchester Police report on Twitter that there are deaths and other injuries after possible explosions at an Ariana Grande concert. The concert at Manchester Arena in England had just ended when the sounds happened and sent concert goers running.

Tweets from the scene show the chaos and confusion. One Twitter user said she heard “explosions” from inside the area, where popular singer Ariana Grande performed moments earlier. The reports of both gunshots and at least two explosions are unconfirmed.

One concert goer told BBC 5 she was one of first people to exit the stadium. She said she heard an explosion toward the end of the performance. There were an estimated 20,000 people inside the arena on Monday night.