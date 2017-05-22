Cell Phone Thief Busted by Facetime

An 18-year-old is arrested after answering a “facetime” call from a stolen phone.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office used a creative technique to retreive a stolen cell phone last seen April 30th.

First he texted the phone and asked the thief to return it. When that didn’t work, the deputy went to plan B.

The deputy decided to make a “facetime” call. Once the suspect answered the phone, the deputy quickly took a screenshot. The deputy then showed the picture to the victim, and he was able to positive identify the alleged thief.

Chandler Ridge Carlyle is charged with grand theft. The stolen phone is valued around $600.

