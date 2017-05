A deadly crash on I-10 near Milton left traffic at a standstill westbound Monday afternoon. Police say one car rear-ended another on the interstate, then crossed the grass median. The car then crossed over the eastbound lanes before hitting a tree where it finally came to a stop on the south side of I-10. 65-year-old James Anderson of Cottondale, Florida was killed. The other driver was not killed.

The interstate is now flowing normally.