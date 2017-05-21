Witnesses Rescue Pilot after Ultralight Crashes into Lake

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (AP) – A pilot is recovering after his ultralight crashed into a lake and he was rescued by Good Samaritans.

Pasco County Fire Rescue officials say the pilot crashed into Lake Thomas in Land O Lakes on Saturday. Rescuers said the aircraft was almost fully submerged in the middle of the lake when they arrived.

Good Samaritans used their boats to rescue the pilot from the wreckage. He was not injured.

