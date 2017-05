Millry, AL (WKRG)

A 14-year-old from McIntosh is dead following a Saturday night crash. According to a news release from the Alabama Department of Law Enforcement, the teenager was a passenger in a Chevy Silverado when the truck left the roadway and hit a tree. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says the driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment but doesn’t say how badly they were hurt. The crash happened on State Highway 17 outside of Millry.