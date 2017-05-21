Inmate Escapes In Baldwin County

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports an inmate has escaped from the Loxley Work Release Center.

38-year-old was Joey Lee Wilhite reported missing at 12:45 am Sunday following a head count at the facility.

Wilhite was serving a 20-year sentence out of Morgan County on a 2015 drug manufacturing conviction.

Wilhite is 5′ 10″ tall, 170 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos, including ones above and below each eye.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact ALDOC at 800-831-8825.