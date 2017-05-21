Florida Deputy Kills Drunk Driving Suspect

By Published:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a drunk driving suspect who allegedly fled a traffic stop and tried to fight him in central Florida.

Osceola County Sheriff’s officials say a deputy responded to the Florida Turnpike on Saturday night after reports of a possible drunk driver. He stopped the vehicle, but authorities say 37-year-old Carlos Garcia Petrovich was not cooperative and fled. The deputy caught up with Petrovich at a gas station and tried to place him under arrest. Authorities say Petrovich fled on foot and became violent.

According to a news release, the deputy shot Petrovich who was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy was not identified.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital and later released. State law enforcement officials are investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s