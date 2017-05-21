4 Injured When Boats Crash Outside Florida Bar

By Published:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Four people were injured after their boats collided in the Intracoastal Waterway near a popular South Florida bar.

Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue officials say a 31-foot catamaran rode up over the back of a 23-foot console boat that may have slowed down late Saturday night. A man and woman in the second boat were critically injured. Two people in the catamaran were also injured.

The Sun Sentinel reports the crash happened just before midnight near Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill.

