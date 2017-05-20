Yazoo County Man Killed after Being Crushed by Tractor

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) – A Yazoo County man is dead after he was crushed by a tractor.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says 79-year-old Charles Winstead was crushed by a tractor Friday after stopping to check a problem with the tractor.

Shivers tells WAPT-TV that Winstead had stepped off the tractor in his shed and was checking the tractor for electrical problems. Authorities say the tractor had been left in gear when the tractor ran over Winstead.

The tractor then continued up a hill and came to rest against a tree behind Winstead’s shed.

Shivers says Winstead was pronounced dead on the scene.