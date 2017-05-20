Officer Buys Groceries for Teen Mom After Arrest

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A Dothan police officer wanted to teach an alleged shoplifter a lesson, so she used her own money to buy food for the woman.

The Dothan Eagle reports teen mom Sheena Davenport was arrested after being accused of stealing food from a south Alabama store, and officer Katrina Culbreath saw her in court.

Culbreath says she was struck after hearing the woman’s story of being broke and needing to feed her 17-month-old daughter, and she wanted Davenport to know that someone understood how she felt.

So Culbreath met Davenport at a store and said she wanted to purchase groceries and diapers for her. And the officer told Davenport to contact her if she needed help instead of stealing.

Davenport says she learned the lesson that people care.