Man Trades Alcohol for Sex with a Minor

A man is behind bars in Escambia county, accused of trading alcohol for sex with a teenage girl. Parents are shocked by that and how the pair was able to meet.

Jabari Body Ganier is sleeping in the county jail after investigators say he met a young girl using his cell phone.

All we know about the victim is that it was a girl between the ages of 12-16. She and Ganier were caught in a vehicle. She told investigators she intended to exchange sex acts for tequila and margarita mix. Ganier, 25, met the victim using the messaging app Kik, an app not all parents have heard of but that concerned some that we spoke with.

” I mean you can’t control them,” said Homa Roberts of the way kids use their phones. “You don’t know what’s going on,”

“You don’t know what’s going on,” said Kenneth Roberts, Homa’s husband. “They do stuff behind your back with the text messages. I don’t know.”

Ganier and the victim met on Kik in August 2016. The victim told investigators she exchanged sex acts for liquor, three bottles total. The victim also told investigators she met up with Ganier several times and they engaged in sex acts. Between August 2016 and April 2017 investigators say Ganier committed six counts of lewd and lascivious battery, four counts of possession of child pornography, and production of child pornography.

For some parents, the thought of their children having phones soon is unnerving.

“It terrifies me,” said Jessica Roberts, thinking of her own children using cell phones. “My son will be there soon enough.”

It’s unnerving enough that they’ll hold out as long as possible.

“Our kids don’t have cell phones right now, and they probably won’t,” said Joshua Roberts, Jessica’s husband. “When I was growing up, you didn’t get a phone until you were 16 or had a vehicle. So, that’s my main issue with it. You need to be of age.”

According to the arrest report, Ganier also took sexual photos of the minor and uploaded them to the popular pornography website Pornhub.

Bond for Ganier has been set at $146,000. He is set to be in court on June 8th.