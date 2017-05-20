Flooding Stalls Drivers In Saraland

Update 9:57 pm

The city of Saraland says shelters are open at Shiloh Baptist Church and the Saraland Safe Room on Celeste Road.

Earlier tonight, employees at Alorica walked outside to find their cars flooded after the rainstorm.cars outside

A similar scene played out nearby, in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly and Hibbett Sports.

7:59 pm

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A flash flood warning is in effect until late Saturday night.

News 5 called Saraland Police Department and they said, “the whole city is just about flooded.”

We urge you to use caution if necessary to be on the roadways.

Saraland Police Department says the following roads are closed,

Second Avenue

Leon Street

Norton Ave

Bayou Avenue and Dale Street

Shelton Beach Estate

Harris Ave

Shady Oaks Street

We will continue to update you on any further information.

