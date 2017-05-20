Drunk Man Passes Out on Trunk, Takes Dangerous Interstate Ride

Drunk Passes Out on Trunk, Goes for Dangerous Interstate Ride View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

A bizarre story out of Memphis, where a drunk man passed out on top of the trunk of a parked car. Its owner then drove away having no idea that there is someone sleeping on his trunk.

Pictures show that drunk man passed out on a trunk of a strangers’ car on the side of a interstate. And the story leading up to these photos is even more bizarre.

“There is no way to describe it. It’s unbelievable,” says Carl Webb who owns the car. Webb and his wife were leaving Memphis Barbecue Fest Thursday night in downtown. They had backed their car into a parking space, “we came down the aisle, walked right to the car, opened it up on both sides, hazel and i got into the car,” says Webb

It was dark out and Carl’s sunshade was stuck up, so he couldn’t see what was on his trunk. The route they took after leaving included a very curvy on-ramp to i-55. They drove down the busy interstate going about 65, until taking an exit. That’s when Webb saw police lights and pulled over, “the officer came up and he said, ‘Mister are you aware there’s a body on your trunk?’, That did not register. He goes, ‘Mister. I’m not messing with you. There’s a body on your trunk.’ so I got out. We walked around and sure enough there he was still hanging on, still unconscious, just lying there.”

That’s right, Webb had driven 14 miles with the uninvited and unaware passenger sleeping on his 14-inch-wide trunk, “I have no explanation other than that little lip right there saved his life,” says Webb

The officer had to wake the guy up. Webb says the man was so drunk, he started to stumble into traffic and the officer grabbed him. He’s just thankful for the officer’s good police work, “good job man, good job. It was just outstanding…I hope he takes a good look at where he put himself and the hazard that he had open up to himself.”

Police detained the unwitting passenger, but there’s no word if he’ll face any charges.