MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A flash flood warning is in effect until late Saturday night.

News 5 called Saraland Police Department and they said, “the whole city is just about flooded.”

We urge you to use caution if necessary to be on the roadways. We will continue to update you on any further information.

Be sure to download our free New’s 5 Weather App to stay updated on weather conditions.