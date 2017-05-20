Bikers Ride to Beat Breast Cancer

Krewe du YaYas Dice Run View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Bikers hit the highways in Northwest Florida Saturday, riding to battle breast cancer.

The Krewe du YaYas dice run benefits the Keeping Abreast Foundation. Riders donated cash to join in. The “Ride for a Cure” started at Pensacola Harley Davidson, hitting several other locations before ending with prizes and more fun at Sandshakers on Pensacola Beach.

According to their website:

The Krewe du YaYas was formed in 2002. Our Keeping Abreast Foundation officially became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in 2010. The Keeping Abreast Foundation has partnerships with Woodlands Medical Specialists, The Women’s Group and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. These partnerships have allowed our organization to help individuals in our community receive necessary breast health related screening and diagnostic services.