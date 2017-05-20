Bikers Ride to Beat Breast Cancer

By Published: Updated:

Krewe du YaYas Dice Run

Bikers hit the highways in Northwest Florida Saturday, riding to battle breast cancer.

The Krewe du YaYas dice run benefits the Keeping Abreast Foundation. Riders donated cash to join in. The “Ride for a Cure” started at Pensacola Harley Davidson, hitting several other locations before ending with prizes and more fun at Sandshakers on Pensacola Beach.

Get more information on how you can help by clicking here

According to their website:

The Krewe du YaYas was formed in 2002. Our Keeping Abreast Foundation officially became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in 2010.

The Keeping Abreast Foundation has partnerships with Woodlands Medical Specialists, The Women’s Group and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. These partnerships have allowed our organization to help individuals in our community receive necessary breast health related screening and diagnostic services.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s