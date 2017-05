PENN HILLS, PA (CNN) — A 4-month-old baby is dead in Pennsylvania after falling into a garbage bag.

Police say a relative left the baby on a bed for a nap as she tended to other children.

She said when she returned, the bedroom door was locked, most likely by another child.

The baby was found inside a garbage bag at the base of the bed.

Authorities say it appeared the infant suffocated.

County police have turned the case over to the district attorney for review.