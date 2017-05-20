13-Year-Old Boy Killed by Train while Walking Bike Near Tracks

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) – Police say a 13-year-old boy has died after being hit by a SunRail train while walking his bicycle near the tracks during rush hour in central Florida.

Authorities say Marcees Kilpatrick was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was about to cross the tracks when he was clipped by the side of the train.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the accident happened in a neighborhood surrounded by homes where children ride bicycles and play basketball. Residents complained that SunRail should add signs or have the trains slow down as they pass through residential areas since the tracks aren’t fenced off.

The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. and caused heavy delays in SunRail service as riders were bused to other stations. None of the 60 passengers aboard were injured.