Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Mobile Police have one student in custody for bringing a gun to school Friday.

According to a social media post by the department, the student brought the gun to Williamson High School. No injuries were reported and no other details were provided at this time.

WKRG is working to gather more information.

Officers are investigating a student at Williamson High School found with a handgun. Student in custody at this time. — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) May 19, 2017