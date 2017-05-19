MPD Looking for Suspect Who Taunted Police on Facebook

Jessica Taloney Published: Updated:

Mobile police are searching for a robbery suspect who taunted police in a social media post.

In the post on his Facebook page, Darius Thames, who goes by the name Etoe Da Shooter, said police “do 8 or 12 hours shift then go home.  I do this (expletive) 24/7… yall big mad.”

The MPD Cyber Intelligence unit shared the post on their Facebook page and responded, “Guess what “Etoe” we are coming for you!!  We will even let you have first dibs on top bunk or bottom bunk!!”

If you know have information about Thames, call Crime Stoppers at 251-208-7000.

 

