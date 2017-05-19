Mobile County Makes Changes to Election Precincts Ahead of Special Election

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile County Probate Court is warning voters ahead of a special election that there are some changes to polls and precincts after a recent decision by the Mobile County Commission.

Three precincts are changing and voters will be notified by mail if they are affected:

  • Precinct Number 6: Moves to Turnerville Baptist Church, previously at Turnerville Community Center.
  • Precinct Number 64: Moves to St. Monica Catholic Church, previously at New Generation International Church
  • Precinct Number 60: Moves to Regency Church of Christ, previously at Mug Cafe

There are additional changes to Precinct Number 60, the precinct was reconfigured to include additional voters who previously voted at City Church of Mobile. Those voters will be mailed a notice that their precinct number has changed.

There are no changes to any other voting precinct in Mobile County.

Probate Court provided maps of the precincts affected:

