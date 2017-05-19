Live Traffic Blog

By Published:

5:04 a.m.- Good morning and welcome to your Friday. Our initial check of traffic this morning reveals that things are off to a really good start. We’re accident and delay free right now crossing both directions of the Bayway and Causeway. Through both tunnels we’re running smoothly. In Mobile we checked with Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol and they’re reporting no accidents. I-10 to I-65 looks good. Over in  the Pensacola area, Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents there so everything seems to be off to a good start so far on your Friday morning.

