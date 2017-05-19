How Horses are Treating Special Needs Children in Baldwin County

To the kids at Buckaroo Barn, it seems like just fun and games, but in reality, they’re patients undergoing a unique form of physical therapy known as hippotherapy that uses a horse’s back and its movement to treat conditions like cerebral palsy or multiple sclerosis.

On May 20th, the Buckaroo nonprofit foundation is hosting its annual BBQ plate fundraiser to raise money for therapy bills, equipment, handicap ramps, etc.

Plates are $8 and will be sold at the Whitehouse Fork Volunteer Fire Station in Bay Minette.

You can also purchase tickets online for multiple different raffles. 

