ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A WRECK THAT APPEARS TO BE A HEAD-ON CRASH.

TWO VEHICLES WERE INVOLVED IN THAT WRECK IN THE WESTBOUND LANES OF DAUPHIN STREET AT THE I-65 OVERPASS.

BOTH CARS ENDED UP OFF OF THE ROADWAY SO THEY ARE NOT BLOCKING TRAFFIC.

BUT YOU CAN EXPECT DELAYS IN THAT AREA WHILE EMERGENCY CREWS ARE THERE.

AGAIN THIS IS THE WESTBOUND LANES OF DAUPHIN STREET AT THE I-65 OVERPASS.

