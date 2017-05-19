Day Care Bill May Be Up for Vote Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers will decide whether to bring some state oversight to faith-based day cares.

The bill has been stalled in the Alabama Senate since early May. Child advocacy groups will make a push to bring the bill to a vote on Friday, the session’s final day.

The proposal would require all child care facilities that take government subsidies to be licensed. It would also allow the Department of Human Resources to inspect the exempt facilities once yearly.

Alabama has long exempted faith-based day cares from licensure and regulations such as maximum child-to-worker ratios.

The compromise bill is short of the original intent to require all day cares to be licensed. However, child care advocates called it a significant step forward in seeing what is going on inside the facilities.