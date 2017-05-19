Couple Robbed by 2 Gunmen at Apartment in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating an armed robbery at an apartment complex in West Mobile where a couple was held at gunpoint.

The crime happened at Creekside Apartments on Ziegler Blvd. near Three Mile Creek just before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

The two victims told officers that they were in the laundry room of the apartment complex when two unknown gunmen approached them and forced them back into their apartment.

Once inside the apartment, the gunmen forced the couple to put their belongings into a backpack and demanded the keys to their car. After getting the keys, the gunmen forced them outside and demanded all the property from the car.

The couple was eventually forced back into the apartment and the two suspects left in their vehicle. However, they were joined by a third suspect before leaving the apartment complex.

After responding to the complex, officers started their search for the vehicle and found it hours later at the intersection of Welworth Street and Clinton Avenue then a chase began. Unfortunately, officers were unable to apprehend anyone when the three suspects exited the car and fled on foot.

Officers were able to return the car to the couple, but the search continues for the suspects. If you have any information, please contact Mobile Police at 251-208-1700.