The Washington County Sheriffs Office tells News 5 that they have recaptured escaped inmate Billie Joe Turner. The WCSO reports that Turner was taken into custody just before 3:30pm on Fair Ford Road.

Turner escaped from his assigned job site in Creola around 11:00 am Wednesday morning.

Turner was serving 15 years on drug charges.