LIVE at 2PM: Permanent Memorial for Fallen Blue Angels Pilot to Be Unveiled

By Published: Updated:
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna city officials are holding a press conference Thursday to announce a permanent memorial to honor the Blue Angels pilot killed in a crash last summer.
 
Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss was flying a F/A-18C on June 2, 2016 ahead of the Great Tennessee Airshow when he crashed that afternoon. He died at the scene and the plane was destroyed. The announcement Thursday begins at 2 p.m. at the Smyrna Event Center on Sam Ridley Parkway.You can watch the announcement here, on the WKRG News App (click here to download) and the WKRG Facebook page. 

Click here for complete coverage of the Blue Angels crash. 

