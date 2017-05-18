Walgreens Employees Held at Gunpoint During Robbery

Mobile, AL (WKRG)– The Mobile County Sheriffs Office has provided new information regarding the Walgreens incident WKRG previously reported on Thursday morning.

Two men entered the Grand Bay Walgreens at closing time and held approximately four employees at gunpoint and forced the manager to open the safe and took nearly $4,000. The two men then broke into the pharmacy and took several different types of narcotics including Oxycodone and Codeine Syrup.

As they men were fleeing the scene, they snatched the purse of a woman who was outside the store.

WKRG is working to gather more information on this breaking news.

If you have any information or recognize then men in the picture you are asked to call the Mobile County Sheriffs office.