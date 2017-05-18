Victims Forced to Strip Out of Clothes in Two More Robberies

By Published:

Mobile Police are investigating a pair of robberies in which the victims in each case were forced to strip down.

The first incident happened near Tillman’s Corner at General and Jackson Road around 12:30 Thursday morning.

The victim said he was picked up by a female acquaintance and she drove him to the area.

The victim said the female exited the vehicle while a masked male ran up and robbed him at gun point. The victim was made to strip out of his clothing.

The suspect took his clothing and electronic tablet. The suspects left in a black vehicle.

Around 2 a.m. officers responded to the Autumn Woods Apartments near the University of South Alabama.

The victim was exiting his vehicle when an unknown male suspect armed with a handgun opened his driver’s door and ordered him out the passenger door where a second unknown male suspect was.

The suspects took the victim’s wallet, cellular phone and made him strip out of his clothing. The suspects fled the area.

The two crimes follow a similar incident Monday at the Knollwood Apartments.

Police have not determined if any of the crimes are connected.

