TAKE 5: Cakes by Judi – Oreo Creme-Filled Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

2 – 8″ chocolate cakes

4 – 10-ounce squares of Bakers semi-sweet chocolate

1/2 cup of butter

1 – 8-ounce package of cream cheese

2 cups of thawed cool whip

12 oreo cookies (crushed)

Recipe:

1. Bake chocolate cakes and set to side to cool

2. Microwave chocolate and butter until melted, stir together and cook for 5 minutes

3. Beat cream cheese and sugar until blended

4. Gently stir in cool whip and oreo cookies

5. Place 1 layer of chocolate cake on cake plate then spread with cream cheese mixture then top with 2nd chocolate cake layer and spread chocolate glaze on top.