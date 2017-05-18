TAKE 5: Cakes by Judi – Oreo Creme-Filled Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:
2 – 8″ chocolate cakes
4 – 10-ounce squares of Bakers semi-sweet chocolate
1/2 cup of butter
1 – 8-ounce package of cream cheese
2 cups of thawed cool whip
12 oreo cookies (crushed)
Recipe:
1. Bake chocolate cakes and set to side to cool
2. Microwave chocolate and butter until melted, stir together and cook for 5 minutes
3. Beat cream cheese and sugar until blended
4. Gently stir in cool whip and oreo cookies
5. Place 1 layer of chocolate cake on cake plate then spread with cream cheese mixture then top with 2nd chocolate cake layer and spread chocolate glaze on top.