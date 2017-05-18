Snake Bites Florida Man Who Tries to Kiss it

Associated Press Published:
rattlesnake
(David Mikesic/Navajo Naiton Zoo via AP)

BOSTWICK, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man leaned in to kiss a rattlesnake – but got bitten instead.

News outlets report the unidentified man was bitten on the tongue Tuesday in the Bostwick area and had to be airlifted to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

WTLV in Jacksonville quoted a friend of the victim as saying that he had been drinking while handling the seemingly calm eastern diamondback. But when he moved toward the reptile as if to kiss it, the snake bit him.

It’s wasn’t immediately clear where the snake came from. It’s illegal to keep a rattlesnake in Florida without a license.

