Rompers For Men: Your New Favorite Summer Outfit?

DETROIT (WWJ) — It’s easy, breezy and offbeat in menswear.

The makers of what’s being billed as the first-ever romper for men say it “may just be the start of a fashion revolution.” Thanks to a successful Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign, the ACED Design product officially went into production this week, CBS Detroit reported.

According to the company, the RompHim is a one-piece garment, which is similar to those already in style for women.

The RompHim features a button-up front that has a shirt pocket, a “simple to cinch” adjustable waist and a zippered back pocket. But most importantly, a zippered fly, provides easy access between two deep front pockets.

The company says it’s meant for “anyone who wants to make a statement” and guarantees that it’ll look good on you.

“We’re revolutionizing men’s fashion and we didn’t stop at product ascetics,” the Kickstarter page reads. “We tested our RompHim on guys of all shapes and sizes to make sure we offer something for everyone, and our button-waist tabs help you get the most flattering contours possible. We promise once you put it on you won’t want to take this thing off.”

For the initial launch, the company is offering four colors: red chambray, blue chambray, splatter-print cotton, and a red white and blue Fourth of July special edition.

Those who pledged to the crowd-funding campaign will receive their RompHim ahead of other customers. Shipping begin in June, with a guaranteed delivery by July 4, according to the company.

If you’re late to the party, you’ll have to be patient — the company is not taking additional orders at this time.

Once all current orders ship, the company says they’ll be selling the RompHim online in additional colors, prints and fabrics.

