Pill Bandits Hit Another Walgreens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sheriffs Office tells News 5 that another Walgreens Pharmacy has been broken into with the thieves taking narcotics and cash.

According to a facebook post, two men are seen on video breaking into the Walgreens in Grand Bay last night and taking Oxycodone, Codeine Syrup and over $4,000 in cash.

This is the third Walgreens in our area to be broken into in recent weeks.

If you have any information or recognize the men in the photograph you are asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.