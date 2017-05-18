Nashville Bike Week’s mass gathering permit has been denied

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health has denied the mass gathering license for Superflow Entertainment, which is doing business as Nashville Bike Week.

In a letter to the organization’s attorney dated May 17, the department cited several reasons for denying the request.

Without the mass gathering permit, Nashville Bike Week cannot lawfully sell tickets to its event scheduled for September 14 to 24 in Humphreys County.

The organizers may resubmit their application for the permit once all of the cited reasons for the initial denial are addressed.

The letter also pointed out, “However, please note that by law anyone seeking a mass gathering license must procure the licences sixty (60) days before the event and the department has twenty (20) days from the receipt of an application for review.”

The Department of Health said the organizers needed to provide a signed lease for the property the event would use. According to analysis in the letter, NBW should have provided “the name, residence and current mailing addresses of the owners of all the event properties.”

However, the department wrote that NBW provided unsigned lease agreements between the property owners and Superflow Entertainment. The state said that is not adequate enough to prove the group has permission to use the land.

The application also stated that 20,000 people would be using the campgrounds, but that 30,000 day tickets would be available for a maximum of 50,000 people per day. The department said the application should be updated to reflect the additional 30,000 day ticket holder for a maximum number of 50,000 attendees.

Also, the state said the organizers did not show proof that enough drinking water would available for the 50,000 people who could assemble. According to the letter, state law requires one gallon of water per day, per person, and at least 10 gallons of water per day for bathing. The letter said the application did not include information on maps about how the water would be provided other than to mark spots with “water access.”

“The letter from Porta Kleen is not adequate to establish that the portable water requirement will be met. Specific information about the potable water supply must include the following: plans for supplying potable water; source of the potable water, including contract(s) with any and all potable water provider(s); amount available; location of outlets; retrieval and disposal of resultant graywater; and any pertinent information,” the health department’s letter says.

NBW also failed to show proof it would provide “separate enclosed toilets for males and females, meeting all state and local specifications.”

It reads, “The contract between B&B Septic Service and Superflow Entertainment provided in the application indicated the services will be provided to Nashville Bike Week at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The application indicates that this assembly is to be held at DDD Ranch, 12213 Highway 12 South, Hurricane Mills, Tennessee,”

The letter continues, “The contract between B&B Septic Service and Superflow Entertainment provided in the application was signed on September 16, 2016 by a representative of B&B Septic, but was signed on September 16, 2017 by a representative of Superflow Entertainment. This is a date that has yet to occur.”

Health department officials say they also found that NBW did not have enough doctors and nurses in place for the event. State law requires Tennessee licensed physicians and nurses to be available to “provide the average medical care enjoyed by residents of Tennessee for the maximum number of people to be assembled.”

The state requires one physician for every 10,000 people and one nurse for every 5,000 people.

NBW did not proved specific plans for how the services would be provided.

Furthermore, the letter said, “It is imperative that local emergency response and management agencies including, but not limited to, fire response and ambulance services in Humphreys County, Tennessee are aware and involved in the planning of this proposed event.”

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Offices previously said the organizers of NBW have failed to properly include them in planning for the event.

The state also said NBW’s security plan should include at least on security guard per 750 people. Based on the maximum number of people possible, that would require 67 security guards.

According to the letter, NBW said it contracted with a security company and would provide a mobile command unit for the sheriff’s office as well as any other law enforcement agency on site. But according to the department of health, NBW did not provide the names, addresses, license numbers, and schedule availabilities of the security guards who would be at the event.

“Signed contracts with any agencies providing security services should also be included for review by the Department of Health,” the letter says.

When it comes to fire protection, the state found NBW did not have documentation to show that “all proposed fire protection, alarms, extinguishing devices, fire lanes, and escape routes meet all state and local requirements, and have been approved by all required state and local agencies.”

NBW can resubmit its application but must do so 60 days prior to the event and allow for 20 days for the department of health to review the application. That would be in June.

News 2 reached out to NBW’s attorney, Casey Long of Franklin, and we are waiting to hear back.

FULL LETTER: Nashville Bike Week, Application for Mass Gathering Permit