Law Enforcement Honored in Special Memorial Services

A solemn ceremony today for law enforcement officers on both sides of the bay, who have passed away. The annual Law Enforcement Memorial service took place at Public Safety Memorial Park in Mobile. Another ceremony took place in Baldwin County. Thankfully, no law enforcement officers in Mobile or Baldwin Counties died in the line of duty this year. Those who passed away died of natural causes.

Unveiled at the ceremony in Mobile today was the drawing of a large memorial that will be built, to honor fallen officers. Those in attendance say it was a way to thank those who spent their careers keeping us safe. Many local government officials took time to show appreciation for the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers.