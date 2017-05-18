BREAKING: Mobile Police Arrest Man for Pellet Gun Shootings on Springhill Avenue

Related Coverage TONIGHT: Bicyclist Fired At in Mobile Speaks to News 5

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department arrested a man Wednesday morning for two shootings with a pellet gun on Springhill Avenue.

21-year-old Wyatt Newborn was booked into Mobile Metro Jail and charged with several crimes including two counts of assault, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief. Newborn was also charged with five felony violations of his probation. He was arrested on May 2, 2017, and charged with contempt of court after being arrested in March for burglary second-degree.

Two people were assaulted Tuesday morning in the area near Springhill Avenue and Tuthill Lane near St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

Heather Nelson, one of two people assaulted, says she is recovering after being struck with either an air rifle or pellet gun while on her bicycle. The other man attacked, Bill Goodloe, was running when he had one of his teeth knocked out.

Newborn will be held pending a bond hearing in front of a judge. Newborn was also arrested in January 2016 and charged with carrying brass knuckles and a slingshot. He was released on his own recognizance and never jailed for that particular crime.