NEW YORK, NY (WKRG) — A car has crashed in the heart of New York City, sending at least 10 people to the hospital.

Around Noon in Times Square, the car reportedly struck a group of pedestrians and crashed. It isn’t immediately clear what caused the wreck, though preliminary reports at the scene suggest it was an accident and not a deliberate attack.

This is a developing story — updates to follow on WKRG.com and News 5 at Noon.