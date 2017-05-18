Alabama lawmakers send education budget to Gov. Kay Ivey

By Published:
Robertsdale Elementary
A teacher instructing students at Robertsdale Elementary School in Baldwin County in August 2016.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The state education budget is on its way to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Lawmakers in the state Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday morning gave final approval to the $6.4 billion education trust fund. The spending bill now goes to Ivey for her signature.

The budget, if signed into law, would keep state schools mostly funded at the same levels as this fiscal year but provides some increases for K-12 and other programs.

The bill provides money to hire about another 150 teachers in fourth through sixth grades.

It would also give a $13 million increase to the state’s prekindergarten program. That, along with federal grant money, should allow 100 more prekindergarten classrooms to open.

