10-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit on bicycle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (WKRG) —-

Neighbors witnessed what they’re calling a horrifying scene on Merlin Road this morning: a 10-year-old girl, lying in the street, her bicycle lodged under a van.

The incident took place at the intersection of Merlin Road and Oak View Drive around 7:30 Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Eddie Elmore says the girl remains in critical condition after being airlifted to a local hospital.

Neighbors say the girl typically rides her bike to school alongside her mother. At this point, they say they are not sure if she was wearing a helmet or not.

No word on the identity of the driver at this point.

