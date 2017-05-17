Woman Calls 911, Saw Man With A Knife At Cottage Hill Park

Mobile Police confirmed with News 5 this morning that a 911 call was made Sunday night by a woman claiming to have seen a man with a knife at Cottage Hill Park.

News 5’s Melissa Constanzer was at the park running on Sunday afternoon and she saw the man. Constanzer describes the man as being, “White. Probably thirty. Brown hair. Curly shaggy hair.” She also says he was riding a bicycle.

A police report was not filed by anyone at the park that night.

Mobile Police say there will be an increased police presence around the park in the coming weeks to ensure parkgoers’ safety in the event the man returns.

Hear tonight from News 5’s Melissa Constanzer as she describes what happened Sunday night.