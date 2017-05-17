Teen Accused of Murder, Out on Bond, Arrested Again

A teenager accused in the murder of a 69-year-old woman was out on bail. But now Eric Toomer is back in jail. He is charged in the murder of Mary Faulk in Semmes in February. He was out on bond on the Murder Charge when he was re-arrested Tuesday night for public intoxication. According to Mobile Sheriff’s Office, he was looking for his girlfriend in Grand Bay. A homeowner working on his porch says Toomer began acting up. Deputies were called to the scene and according to the report Toomer admitted to being on Lortab and Marijuana.

