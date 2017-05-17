OWA Planning Major Announcement Wednesday Morning

Foley, AL (WKRG)

Officials with the under-construction amusement park are planning a major announcement this morning. Details are slim at this point. A spokesman would only say this is a last-minute announcement on tenants that will be part of the project. This announcement could involve well-known entertainment, dining or lodging brands that could also be located on or near the OWA site. A news conference is scheduled for this morning at 9 am.

At last check, officials said the development was still on track to open this summer. They have been interviewing hundreds of candidates for hundreds of jobs over the spring.