OWA Planning Major Announcement Wednesday Morning

By Published:
The image taken at the OWA site in April 2017

Foley, AL (WKRG)

Officials with the under-construction amusement park are planning a major announcement this morning.  Details are slim at this point.  A spokesman would only say this is a last-minute announcement on tenants that will be part of the project.  This announcement could involve well-known entertainment, dining or lodging brands that could also be located on or near the OWA site.  A news conference is scheduled for this morning at 9 am.

At last check, officials said the development was still on track to open this summer.  They have been interviewing hundreds of candidates for hundreds of jobs over the spring.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s