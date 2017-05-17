Local Agencies Preparing for the Upcoming Hurricane Season

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be here in less than two weeks.

Planning for hurricane seasons starts well before hurricane season even begins. This is because it takes so much logistics to make sure everything will run as smooth as possible in the case of a tropical threat.

Today the National Weather Service in Mobile held their annual Integrated Warning Team Tropical Workshop. This workshop was open to local media, local emergency managers, and other agencies that are called on in the case of disasters.

This was a forum for everyone to get on the same page and to open discussion on how we can improve our communication.

During the workshop, there were discussions and presentations and one of the presenters was Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls. Also, meteorologists Thomas Geboy and Melissa Constanzer were in attendance.

It has been a long time since we were last impacted by a hurricane and a lot of things have changed. It’s not a matter of if one happens, but only a matter of when. Make sure you have a plan to keep you and your family safe.

Special thanks to National Weather Service in Mobile, AL Meteorologist Jason Beaman.