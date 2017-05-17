Live Traffic Blog

6:06 a.m.- As you get up and get out here on the roadways over the next few minutes, we are looking good on the bay-way and Causeway right now. No accidents or delays either direction and through the tunnels we’re looking good as well. Mobile police on the scene of a fender bender, Government at South Cedar Street. Watch for a possible delay there. Beyond that no problems right now according to Alabama Highway Patrol. We’re looking good right now and Baldwin County. Over in Pensacola new hit and run crashes occurred Mayfair drive at Clairmont Drive. That’s it just a little west of New Warrington Road. Beyond that no problems according to Pensacola Police

5:55 a.m.- Updating your Wednesday morning commute, we are still moving along nicely both on the bayway and Causeway without any major problems or delays. Looking good through both tunnels as well. A new fender bender is occurred in the downtown area at Government Street at South Cedar Street. Mobile police on the scene of that problem. Beyond that no other issues, looking good coming down I-65 and Highway Patrol reporting no accidents at this time. They were able to clear the roadway for that earlier accident in Milton on Highway 98 at East Milton Road. Florida Highway Patrol in the same there. And without throughout the Pensacola area still moving along nicely.

5:35 a.m.- Well even though the sun isn’t up yet there are some people that are and out on our roadways this morning and they’re moving along pretty well. We’re still accident and delay free right now if you need to take the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes. Both tunnels continue to roll along smoothly. No issues coming down I-65 right now, both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents at this time. Over towards the Pensacola area, in Milton we have an accident with roadblock there at Highway 90 at East Milton Road. Florida Highway Patrol is headed to the scene. Beyond that things, look good throughout the rest of the Pensacola area.

5:06 a.m.- Our initial check and traffic reveals things are looking good to begin your Wednesday morning commute. light traffic volume right now crossing the Bayway and Causeway, no problems to the tunnels. In the Mobile area both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents right now. Looking good through Baldwin County. over towards Pensacola we do have an accident on Beulah Road there just north of I-10 and in Milton and accident Highway 92 East Milton Road with a little bit of a roadblock but beyond that we’re looking good. no issues right now down I-110.