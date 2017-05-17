Injured Spanish Fort High Student Watches Graduation From Hospital Bed

By Published:
Source: Facebook, Spanish Fort High

A Spanish Fort High student attended graduation, virtually, from her hospital bed. According to a post on the school’s Facebook page she wasn’t able to make it to the graduation because of a car accident. Instead she watched the graduation live online and even heard her name called out. Maggie Connick will get a real graduation. According to the post she will get her diploma at a special ceremony sometime in the future.  “We pray for a speedy recovery for Maggie! (Permission was granted by Maggie and family to post),” reads the post.

Others have commented on the Spanish Fort High Facebook page with their support too.

