Historic Mural Being Painted in Africatown

If you’ve off of the Africatown Bridge into Plateau recently you may have noticed a huge mural slowly developing.

Labarron Lewis has been working on the art piece for about a month on the siding near the bridge. He says the project was commissioned by the community to commemorate the area’s history.

Lewis is painting the Clotilde, the last known ship to bring slaves from Africa into the United States. The ship brought more than 100 slaves into Mobile Bay, among them was Cudjoe Lewis.

“It’s been kind of inspirational for me. It feels like it was predestined for me to do this,” said Labarron Lewis. “I’m getting a good history lesson myself from doing this job, I am learning a little bit more than I knew before I started.”

Lewis says he is a little over halfway done and hopes to have the painting finished sometime next month.