The Alabama Department of corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from work release Wednesday. Billie Joe Turner escaped from his assigned job site in Creola at about 11:00 Wednesday morning.

He’s a 39-year-old white man. He’s six foot tall and 205 pints with brown hair and brown eyes. Turner was last seen wearing dark gray pants, white shirts, white hat.

Turner is serving 15 years on drug charges.